PRCC reaches 6 wins for 1st time in over a decade

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River football coach Seth Smith took a leap and moved to Poplarville just a few short years ago to inherit a program that had experienced a string of down years.

Three seasons later, the Wildcats’ hard work has started to pay off. Thursday the Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 12 years, earning their first six-win season by way of a 23-7 win over East Central.

“I am extremely grateful but what an exhausting season it has been,” Smith said. “This is no easy task, but I’m extremely lucky to work with great kids and great coaches. This is the first time since 2010 that we have won six games. I’m just a little part of this puzzle, so much credit needs to be given to our players and coaches.”

After the game, Smith talked about his amazing group of sophomores who were honored prior to the game.

“These guys have put in so much work,” he said. “We will have a huge signing class that goes on to play at the next level. We have a lot of power-5 guys. Tonight’s win wasn’t pretty, but it’s another reflection of their resolve.”

With the win, the Wildcats were poised to make their first playoff appearance since 2008, however, rival Gulf Coast upset Jones College 38-24 to leapfrog PRCC and claim the MACCC South Division Title.

