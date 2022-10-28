Pearl River Valley EPA warns of phone scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association issued a warning to its members regarding a reported phone scam.

PRVEPA posted an alert via its Facebook page after receiving “from members regarding scam phone calls claiming to be from various power companies.

“This is a scam.”

Apparently, the scammer will ask for banking information.

“Please do not provide your banking information to anyone,” the post said.

Pearl River Valley Electric serves members in parts of 12 counties, including Lamar, Forrest, Marion, Stone, Pearl River and Jefferson Davis counties.

For moire information or to report a sus[ected scam, please call (855) 277-8372 or visit www.prvepa.com

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.