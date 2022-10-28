Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Paul officially introduced as new USM president Thursday

he new president of the University of Southern Mississippi was formally introduced to the USM community Thursday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The new president of the University of Southern Mississippi was formally introduced to the USM community on Thursday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center.

USM alum and longtime Southern Miss administrator Joe Paul is now the university’s 11th president.

Paul served as an administrator in student affairs for 40 years and, for the last four months, was interim president at the university.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced Paul’s selection as president earlier this week.

“The biggest short-term goal is to grow our enrollment and also, to enhance the quality of student life,” Paul said. “Our students deserve no less. We’ve got work to do on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to grow enrollment and have a positive economic impact down there.”

Paul also spoke about long-term goals.

“Long-term is to maintain and enhance our Research One status and to really be a unicorn in higher education,” Paul said. “Southern Miss is a comprehensive research university that has a heart, and it makes us unique in all of higher ed, and we just need to spread that good news. We’ve got good days ahead.”

Paul will serve as president for the next four years.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

Latest News

Runners participate in the first "Monster Mash Mud Run" on Oct. 31, 2020.
Pine Belt Habitat to host Saturday 3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’
grant flyer
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows...
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
The Covington County Sheriff's Department is hosting a "Pack a Patrol Car" toy drive until Dec....
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive