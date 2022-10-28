Win Stuff
Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in

Tyreque Jones, 23, of Hattiesburg.
Tyreque Jones, 23, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in.

According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday.

Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49. Two men were injured in the shooting, according to HPD.

Jones has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center at approximately 7:51 p.m.

