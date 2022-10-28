Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in.

According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday.

Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49. Two men were injured in the shooting, according to HPD.

Jones has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center at approximately 7:51 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.