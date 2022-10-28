Man injured during afternoon shooting on Mable Street, according to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help as an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting has begun.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Mable Street just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore says the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injury.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.