Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is in jail after allegedly attacking a Pine Belt mayor Friday morning.

The Lumberton Police Department responded to a report of a man with a weapon on North Eighth Street around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they came in contact with two individuals involved in a physical altercation.

A man with a knife was detained after causing bodily harm to the victim.

According to Lumberton Police Chief Adrian Fortenberry, the victim was Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers. He reportedly suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

The suspect, Robert Singleton, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Lamar County Jail with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.

