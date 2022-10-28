Win Stuff
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legendary analyst and coach Lee Corso will not be traveling to Jackson with ESPN’s College Gameday set for Saturday.

According to ESPN, Corso will not be visiting the capital city to do his iconic gameday pick “due to a health issue.”

ESPN has not released who will replace him for the show’s first-ever visit to Jackson State.

College Gameday is set to air from Jackson Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU.

