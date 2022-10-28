Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legendary analyst and coach Lee Corso will not be traveling to Jackson with ESPN’s College Gameday set for Saturday.

According to ESPN, Corso will not be visiting the capital city to do his iconic gameday pick “due to a health issue.”

ESPN statement on Coach Lee Corso regarding @CollegeGameDay's Week 9 show at Jackson State pic.twitter.com/dla9oBNxEZ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 28, 2022

ESPN has not released who will replace him for the show’s first-ever visit to Jackson State.

College Gameday is set to air from Jackson Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.