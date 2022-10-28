Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game

Photo, L to R: Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washes Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee's vehicle.
Photo, L to R: Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washes Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee's vehicle.(City of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday.

The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?

This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”

For those who do not know, the Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug is a rivalry football game against the Hattiesburg and Laurel high schools. The game has been going on reportedly since 1922 and is said to be the state’s longest continuously-played high school game.

Battle for "Lil Brown Jug" has stood the test of time
History behind the Little Brown Jug football rivalry

Last year, for the 100th edition of the series, Barker offered to build a museum for the Little Brown Jug in Hattiesburg. He even offered to let Laurel’s hometown celebrities, Erin and Ben Napier from HGTV’s “Home Town,” design it.

Magee declined the offer and made a counteroffer that Laurel annex Hattiesburg and name it South Laurel.

Trash talking tradition continues over the ‘Little Brown Jug’

The two went on to place bets on the outcome of last year’s game.

Both mayors agreed to the following terms: If Laurel won, Barker would wash Magee’s car. If Hattiesburg won, Magee would make a toast to Hattiesburg at Laurel’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Laurel went on to win the game 50-0. The victory marked the largest margin of victory in the state’s longest continuously-played high school game.

Laurel steamrolls Hattiesburg, 50-0, in Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Barker made good on his promise and gave Magee’s vehicle a nice cleaning. This comes a week ahead of this year’s game, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5.

In a post on Facebook, Barker said he fulfilled an obligation from Laurel’s win in the 2021 edition of the Lil’ Brown Jug game.

In a photo, Magee even helped Barker wash off his own car.

In his post, Barker said he looks forward to a different outcome next Saturday when the Lil’ Brown Jug game returns to Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Police say suspect, 19- year-old Ronald Buckley is still at large.
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case

Latest News

Southern Eye Center shows support in Mississippi Walk for Diabetes
Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes
Remains could've been missing for multiple years.
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support...
Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes
Dr. Joe Paul was officially introduced Thursday as the new president of Southern Miss.
Paul officially introduced as new USM president Thursday