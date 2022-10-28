Hattiesburg librarian writes children’s book to raise breast cancer awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rashida Marshall, a librarian at Grace Christian Elementary School, is now adding her own book to the shelf.

Marshall, who has been an educator for 12 years, hopes to raise awareness through her first children’s book, The Pine Ribbon.

“The Pink Ribbon is the story of a little girl who despises the color pink, but as she walks with her mom, as she goes through her breast cancer treatment journey, she learns the meaning of the color and she realizes that her mom is a strong, courageous warrior,” Marshall said.

Marshall says she hopes her book inspires many children to help and serve others when possible.

“When adults face crisis, we sometimes leave the children in the dark and try to keep them out of it, but in this story, the parents decide to let her be a part of it and she’s able to serve and help her mom,” Marshall said.

The Pink Ribbon was published in October in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Marshall says it was important to also have her children involved in her journey as a new author.

“The illustrations are significant to me because they were done by two of my daughters, and it just meant a lot that we could work together, and they helped make my dream come true,” Marshall said. “They were very supportive.”

Marshall says she hopes her book will help children better understand the color pink and its significance, especially during the month of October.

“I hope to inspire them to be writers as well,” Marshall said. “I actually attended this school when I was in the 5th grade and that’s where I started writing. So, I want them to write as well and I just feel like it’s a full circle, I’m back here working and now I was able to publish a book.”

The Pink Ribbon is available on Amazon and through Barnes and Noble’s online bookstore.

Marshall says she hopes to have the book available in stores soon.

