Golden Eagles grab Thursday night win over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Running back Frank Gore, Jr. rushed for 87 yards and threw for a touchdown as Southern Miss beat Louisiana 39-24 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win in the series.

The Southern Miss defense intercepted Ben Wooldridge three times, including Natrone Brooks’ 52-yard pick-6 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Zach Wilcke was 8 of 17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jason Brownlee had three grabs for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Tiaquelin Mims added 69 receiving yards and a score.

Southern Miss had a touchdown pass on two straight offensive plays to take a 20-2 lead late in the first quarter. Gore took a direct snap and lofted it to Mims over the middle for a 52-yard touchdown for a 13-2 lead. After Louisiana went three-and-out, Brownlee caught a short pass from Wilcke and raced for a 76-yard touchdown.

Wooldridge threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4, 2-3). Michael Jefferson had six catches for 179 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown to pull within 29-11 late in the first half.

