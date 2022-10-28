FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information has been released regarding the remains found in Forrest County woods.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, conservation officers from the Mississippi Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to reports of possible game-related illegal activity on the north end of the boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center when they came across human skeletal remains.

“We have found portions of the skull, the spine, some ribs, some of the larger bones for the legs and arms,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Again, it’s not complete, but we’re working on trying to identify as much as we can.”

Sheriff Sims said the majority of the remains are yet to be found.

“We were able to recover about 30-40% of the skeletal remains,” said Sims.

The FCSO is working with the Southern Miss Anthropology Department to identify the remains. While nothing is concrete, investigators suspect that the remains are not fresh.

“The age looked to be 3 to 5 years on the bones being out there,” said Sims.

Sims said they would continue to investigate with the hopes of giving a family some closure.

