FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School welcomed students from across the state in hopes of inspiring the next generation of leaders to empower others.

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held its Southern Fall Leadership Conference, where students could network and participate in different character building activities.

Oak Grove senior Carson Goolsby, an FCCLA national committee member, said he hopes students will take away a sense of unity, and passion for community service, wanting to learn more about the organization.

“It’s really about the leadership and being there for people and being a really good example for others,” said Goolsby. “That’s one thing I’m going to try my best to do on stage today, is to show people how orderly and organized you have to be to run an event like this and to do things like this. To be a true leader, you have to take care of yourself first and get all of your needs met to help people get all of their needs met.”

This was the first time the Southern Fall Leadership Conference was held at Oak Grove High School.

