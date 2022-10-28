Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while.

“When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been taking away, we feel like we were the red-headed stepchild, to put it bluntly,” he said.

Bass said the economic impact of the University of Southern Mississippi on the Coast is big. He’s enjoyed his long-time partnership with the campus - like the planned 2nd Street sidewalk project to connect the campus to downtown Long Beach.

“That’s why this is important to us,” Bass added. “We need to be able to continue these programs here, grow these programs and add more programs.”

He wants to remind university leadership of the value the Coast campus brings.

“You know to be able to come here and look out this morning like you could at the Gulf, to see the beach and to be able to enjoy that,” Bass added. “I don’t see why we’re not pushing this as bigger campus than what it is.”

Roland Weeks, former publisher of the Sun Herald, has been a long-time proponent of a four-year college on the Coast.

“Well, I’ve lived in communities where a four-year university gave the community a great deal of energy - a great deal of the things that good, healthy communities need.”

He is concerned about the declining enrollment, which has been falling steadily since fall 2018 - almost 1,600 then and barely topping 1,000 now.

“I was surprised, first of all,” Weeks said. “I spent some time at the campus in several programs. And I recognized what I thought was a very vibrant campus.”

But a brief statement by new USM president Dr. Joe Paul this week may indicate a change in priorities.

“We have got work to do on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to grow enrollment and have a positive impact on the economy there,” he said.

And it gives Bass some hope for the future.

“While we’re growing the Hattiesburg campus, let’s grow our campus.”

