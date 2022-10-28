Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern

USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while.

“When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been taking away, we feel like we were the red-headed stepchild, to put it bluntly,” he said.

Bass said the economic impact of the University of Southern Mississippi on the Coast is big. He’s enjoyed his long-time partnership with the campus - like the planned 2nd Street sidewalk project to connect the campus to downtown Long Beach.

“That’s why this is important to us,” Bass added. “We need to be able to continue these programs here, grow these programs and add more programs.”

He wants to remind university leadership of the value the Coast campus brings.

“You know to be able to come here and look out this morning like you could at the Gulf, to see the beach and to be able to enjoy that,” Bass added. “I don’t see why we’re not pushing this as bigger campus than what it is.”

Roland Weeks, former publisher of the Sun Herald, has been a long-time proponent of a four-year college on the Coast.

“Well, I’ve lived in communities where a four-year university gave the community a great deal of energy - a great deal of the things that good, healthy communities need.”

He is concerned about the declining enrollment, which has been falling steadily since fall 2018 - almost 1,600 then and barely topping 1,000 now.

“I was surprised, first of all,” Weeks said. “I spent some time at the campus in several programs. And I recognized what I thought was a very vibrant campus.”

But a brief statement by new USM president Dr. Joe Paul this week may indicate a change in priorities.

“We have got work to do on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to grow enrollment and have a positive impact on the economy there,” he said.

And it gives Bass some hope for the future.

“While we’re growing the Hattiesburg campus, let’s grow our campus.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 Friday sent one person with serious injuries to the...
Single-vehicle accident on I-59 sends 1 to hospital
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
Flu and RSV making their way through Pine Belt schools.
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
Absentee voting to begin
In-Person Absentee Voting Starts
Flu season ramping up
Flu season ramping up
Absentee voting to begin
Absentee voting gets underway