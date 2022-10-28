College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big wheels kept on turning into JSU’s campus today as ESPN’s College Gameday’s arrival got Tigers fans going for their rivalry matchup with Southern University.

The iconic bus strolled through the campus of Jackson State Thursday evening to formally introduce themselves to thousands of the Tiger faithful.

“Saturday against Southern I expect to have a whole lotta barbecue, a whole bunch of beer. It’s gonna be a real good day you know hopefully...and we gonna get a dub,” JSU fan Freddie Jones said.

The Gameday crew arrived Wednesday afternoon behind Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and began constructing the set through the night and into Thursday evening.

A large reason for Gameday’s decision to visit Jackson for the first time ever is head coach Deion Sanders.

He has led the Tigers to a 7-0 start this season... their best since 1983.

“Oh, it’s really big. It’s pretty unprecedented. You only see something College Gameday and ESPN come to big schools like Ohio State and Alabama and you can obviously see that Deion Sanders has really put Jackson State on the map. He’s bringing guys back to those glory days of different Hall of Fame players that came through here,” JSU fan Nicholas Dawkins said.

Starting Friday, fans will be able to stop by the College Gameday set and catch a glimpse of what the set will look like come Saturday morning.

Tickets for the game are nearly sold out, but if you can’t make it in, you can join thousands of fans outside the stadium.

