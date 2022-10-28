Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast

Jones College Sports Information

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime.

But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field.

It was the first loss of the season for Jones, who drops to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the MACCC South Division. Gulf Coast is now 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league.

With the win, the Bulldogs earn the top seed in the division and will host East Mississippi on Nov. 5 in an MACCC semifinal matchup. Jones, the No. 2 seed in the South, must travel to meet undefeated and third-ranked Northwest in a 2 p.m. semifinal game on Nov. 5.

The conference championship game is set for Nov. 12.

The Bulldogs outgained Jones 495-325 in total yards, including a 232-55 advantage in the second half. Gulf Coast converted 7-of-11 third down plays and was 2-for-2 on fourth down. The Bulldogs only punted one time all night with that coming in the fourth quarter.

Jones began the game in excellent shape.

The Bobcats took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 14 plays. Quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones) found Qua Sanders (West Lowndes) for a 14-yard scoring pass and Yohan Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 7-0 with 7:50 showing in the first quarter.

Gulf Coast quickly answered, driving 75 yards in six plays. Quarterback Pat McQuaide scored on a 3-yard run and Gabe Showalter’s conversion made it 7-7 with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Jones took the Bulldog kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays. Follis connected with Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon) for a 19-yard touchdown pass and Thompson’s kick made it 14-7 with 31 second left in the first quarter.

But the Bulldogs came right back, taking the Jones kickoff and going 74 yards in eight plays. Keymari Odum caught a 7-yard scoring pass from McQuaide and Showalter’s PAT tied it up at 14-14 with 11:34 to play in the second quarter.

Jones would then score on its third straight possession to start the game. The Bobcats drove 80 yards in 10 plays with quarterback DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) throwing a 31-yard scoring strike to Kendall Coleman (Choctaw County). Thompson’s kick made it 21-14 with 8:12 to play in the first half.

Gulf Coast took the next kickoff and went 74 yards in 13 plays. The Bobcat defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone and forced a 21-yard Showalter field goal to make it 21-17 with 4:02 remaining in the first half.

Jones came right back and drove 67 yard in seven plays with Thompson’s 25-yard field goal making it 24-17 with 1:05 to play in the second quarter.

Gulf Coast had a chance to possibly tie it at the end of the half when they drove to the Bobcat 11. But Ty Rawls (Wetumpka, Alabama) intercepted a pass in the end zone with eight seconds left to end the threat.

The Bulldogs, however, would tie the score when they took the second half kickoff and went 66 yards in 10 plays. Cam Thomas scored on a 21-yard and Showalter’s extra point tied it at 24-24 with 11:11 to play in the third quarter.

The Gulf Coast defense then forced the first punt of the game and took possession at their own 31 following a 48-yard kick by Brody Pierce (Starkville Academy).

Five plays later, McQuaide found Ramone Bradley for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Showalter’s extra point gave Gulf Coast its first lead of the game at 31-24 with 6:16 to play in the third quarter.

After forcing another Bobcat punt, MGCCC marched 45 yards in nine plays. McQuaide connected with Bradley from nine yards out and Showalter’s PAT ended the scoring with 1:40 to play in the third quarter.

The Bobcats forced Gulf Coast’s only punt and took over at its own 20 with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter. Jones drove into Bulldog territory, but turned the ball over on a fumble with 4:24 to play.

The Bulldogs picked up two first downs and ran out the clock to secure the win.

Smith passed for 98 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 88 yards for the Bobcats. Follis was 7-for-11 for 83 yards and two scores. Robert Henry (Lumberton) rushed for 34 yards, giving him 1,115 yards on the year, which continues to lead the nation.

Coleman had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown with Sanders getting five receptions for 47 yards and a score.

Rawls and Travor Randle (Greenwood) each had 10 tackles with Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) getting eight and Javarian Jenkins (Oak Grove) having seven.

McQuaide was 20-of-30 for 289 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Thomas rushed 33 times for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Odum had eight catches for 116 yards and one score and Bradley had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.