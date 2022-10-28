The Angel Project soon to return in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Angel Project had become a tradition in the City of Sumrall, honoring loved ones who had passed on.

However, this year, the city wanted to try something new.

Some angels in the tradition had been hung up, year after year, and some of the wear and tear had begun to show.

So, it was decided that the time had come for some tender loving care for these memorial angels, and this year, the City of Sumrall would refurbish the older ones while still adding more to the mix.

Sumrall Alderwoman At-Large Brittany Fortenberry, said it had been a bag of emotions watching the angels go up. year after year.

“So sadly, we have seen this grow, the purchase of angels, every year,” Fortenberry said. “However, it is such a wonderful way to honor the life and legacy of your loved one.”

For lifelong residents of Sumrall such as Joice Hicks, the angels have become a familiar representation of the holiday season.

“To see the angels go up every year and be displayed is exciting for everyone here,” Hicks says “We look for the names that are inscribed on the angels because that’s the ones that have gone on from years past and years now.”

To find out how you can help refurbish an older angel or buy a new one, contact Sumrall City Hall at (601) 758-3591, Monday through FRiday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.