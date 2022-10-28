Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The Angel Project soon to return in Sumrall

The City of Sumrall's Angel Project is trying something a little different this holiday season
The City of Sumrall's Angel Project is trying something a little different this holiday season(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Angel Project had become a tradition in the City of Sumrall, honoring loved ones who had passed on.

However, this year, the city wanted to try something new.

Some angels in the tradition had been hung up, year after year, and some of the wear and tear had begun to show.

So, it was decided that the time had come for some tender loving care for these memorial angels, and this year, the City of Sumrall would refurbish the older ones while still adding more to the mix.

Sumrall Alderwoman At-Large Brittany Fortenberry, said it had been a bag of emotions watching the angels go up. year after year.

“So sadly, we have seen this grow, the purchase of angels, every year,” Fortenberry said. “However, it is such a wonderful way to honor the life and legacy of your loved one.”

For lifelong residents of Sumrall such as Joice Hicks, the angels have become a familiar representation of the holiday season.

“To see the angels go up every year and be displayed is exciting for everyone here,” Hicks says “We look for the names that are inscribed on the angels because that’s the ones that have gone on from years past and years now.”

To find out how you can help refurbish an older angel or buy a new one, contact Sumrall City Hall at (601) 758-3591, Monday through FRiday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Police say suspect, 19- year-old Ronald Buckley is still at large.
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case

Latest News

Lumberton mayor attacked Friday morning
Lumberton mayor attacked
.Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association posted a warning about reports of a telephone...
Pearl River Valley EPA warns of phone scam
If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Man injured during afternoon shooting on Mable Street, according to HPD
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water