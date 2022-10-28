10/28 Ryan’s “Transitional” Friday Morning Forecast

Good afternoon, Pine Belt!

Sorry for the late post, but I just realized I wrote and edited it without ever actually posting it. Lol, computers...amirte? Today is going to be one of those transitional days as the title implies, so not much will be different initially but it won’t take long for noticeable change. You should already be seeing more clouds than we’ve had for the last few days, and they’ll continue to build through the night. We could even see a few showers overnight, but it really won’t be until around 7 AM until we’ll see the more consistent activity moves in. Right now that carries a level 2, “slight,” risk of severe weather. Like earlier this week, it seems like one of those situations where we’ll have all the ingredients for severe weather, but it isn’t a sure thing it’ll come together. There’s still a chance though, so as always we’ll err on the side of caution and ask you be “weather aware” tomorrow. If you haven’t already, now would be a good time to download our FREE WDAM Weather App so you won’t miss any potentially life-saving alerts from the National Weather Service. Just search “WDAM” on your Apple/Android store, and you’re good to go!

