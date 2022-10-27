Win Stuff
White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in Washington, April 8, 2022. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account, but no disciplinary action will be pursued and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.

The memo dated Wednesday said Ron Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 from STRIKE PAC, a Democratic group, was about delivering infant formula to Americans. But the message also included the encouragement, “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!”

Klain removed the retweet as soon as he was notified of the complaint. No disciplinary action will be pursued and the office, an independent government watchdog that monitors violations of the Hatch Act, considers the matter closed. Klain was warned to be more careful in the future.

The conservative legal group America First Legal, led by Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, complained about the tweet and sought an investigation.

Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated that same law, without consequence and with Trump’s approval, as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” the Office of Special Counsel found in 2021. The office investigated comments by Trump officials leading into the 2020 presidential election, including at the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre often cites the Hatch Act in deflecting political questions during news briefings. Earlier this week she was asked whether Biden was doing everything he can possibly do to get Democrats across the finish line in the Nov. 8 elections.

“I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

