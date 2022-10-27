Suspect sought in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday.

According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m.

On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported via EMServe Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

LPD has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Cameron I. Moore, of Jackson. He is being sought on one count of aggravated assault.

Lt. Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

LPD said this incident is not believed to be in relation to the shooting that took place on Monday.

Any persons with information about the criminal activity may contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

