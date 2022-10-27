Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Suspect sought in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday.

According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m.

On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported via EMServe Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

LPD has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Cameron I. Moore, of Jackson. He is being sought on one count of aggravated assault.

Lt. Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

LPD said this incident is not believed to be in relation to the shooting that took place on Monday.

Any persons with information about the criminal activity may contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday

Latest News

Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi
Hattiesburg police are seeking Tyreque Jones of Rawls Springs on two arrest warrants charging...
2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Medicare open enrollment is from October 15 – December 7.
Humana representative answers questions during Medicare open enrollment period