National Guard special forces train for airborne jumps

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jumping out of planes is just another day on the job for this special forces group.

On Wednesday, the 2nd Battalion 20th Special Forces group practiced jumping out of a high-performance aircraft at the Bobby Chain Municipal airport.

“This is our sustained airborne training, so we are one of the very few units in the Guard as a whole that actually does airborne operations,” said Maj. Drew Cleek. “So today, we’re doing a high-performance aircraft jump,”

He said the training includes jumps out of rotary wing helicopters and a C-27 aircraft.

“We just got back from northwest Africa about six months ago,” said Cleek. “The guys, this is the first time back together, so there’s a lot of camaraderie and a lot of excitement to be back. Everyone is re-initiated with their families and re-engaged into their civilian careers, but just keeping in mind, there’s still a lot of work going on.”

Coy Lock, deputy battalion surgeon, said other than the adrenaline rush from jumping out of a plane, he enjoys the friendships in this group.

“The opportunity to be around the individuals of this unit is unlike any other.” said Lock. “I’m in medicine. There’s definitely camaraderie in medicine. However, this group - having been deployed with them, trained with them, known them for years - you’re not going to find any other individuals or organization just like you have here in these relationships.”

Cleek said this training takes place quarterly.

“They’re working their civilian career for basically two years, and then a third year, they’re gone,” said Cleek. “They’re training and working, and so this is the beginning of the work up for what will be another deployment here in roughly two years.”

Around 60 personnel participated in the training.

