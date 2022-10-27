Win Stuff
Sertoma Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2

Parade Theme: ‘Jesus is the Reason for the Season’
The 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Laurel.
The 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Laurel.(Sertoma Club of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
From Sertoma Club of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 2 in downtown Laurel.

The Sertoma Club of Laurel is a collection of men in Jones County, Mississippi, who chartered the non-profit in 1978 and has been active in the community from day one.

The club focuses on helping those with speech and hearing difficulties, providing hearing aids, looping systems and educational equipment needed for those with impairments, and scholarships to those looking to enter the field of audiology and speech pathology.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Parade sponsors include: City of Laurel; Jones County Board of Supervisors; Jones County Economic Development Authority; Blakeney Communications-B95; Essmueller; Howard Industries; JL Parker, LLC; Kim’s No Bull; and Proflow Motorsports.

To enter a float in the parade, please visit B95counjtry.com, where entry forms can be printed

