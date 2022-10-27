Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

Latest News

"There is life after your ugly." This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School Teacher,...
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning.
Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard