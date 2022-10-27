Pine Belt Habitat to host Saturday 3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for a big holiday fundraising event in Petal this weekend.

The third annual, “Monster Mash Mud Run” will take place on private land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We want to give a huge shout out to Mr. Fred McMurry of Havard Pest Control and of McMurry Farms, for blessing us with this beautiful (Mud Run area) a third year in a row,” said Akwete Muhammad, race and fundraising director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “He is indeed the presenting sponsor on behalf of the third annual ‘Monster Mash Mud Run.’”

Dozens of runners are set to compete in 10K and 5K events.

There will also be several vendors participating with various products for sale.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000 during the event.

“So far, we’ve got about a hundred runners signed up, ready to go, we are very excited,” Muhammad said. “The 10K runners are going to run promptly at 9 a.m., opening ceremony is at 8:30 in the morning. We’re asking runners to be there no later than 8:15. We’re going to have three waves of 5K runners.”

Muhammad says proceeds from the event will be used to help construct Habitat for Humanity’s 72nd home in the Pine Belt.

