USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted to appoint Dr. Joe Paul as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. Paul is currently serving as interim president of the university.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon.

USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m.

The announcement is set to happen as part of on-campus activities related to the Golden Eagle football game Thursday night as they are set to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns of the University of Louisiana at 6:30 p.m.

Golden Eagles clash with Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday night tilt

On Monday, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted to appoint Paul to serve as USM’s 11th president after completing its search. Paul, a Southern Miss alumnus, was serving as interim university president at the time he was appointed.

University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president

