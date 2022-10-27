Win Stuff
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case

New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in another aggravated assault charge.

“He actually has been on the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a wanted person since then,” said Cox.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Mary Ann Collins and 22-year-old Travion Barnett, both of Laurel.

“This was a targeted shooting,” said Cox. “We do not believe that this is anything random.”

According to the LPD, tips about Buckley’s whereabouts lead in different directions.

“The information we are getting now is that the suspect, Mr. Buckley, has fled our jurisdiction,” said Cox. “That being said, as early as this morning, we were getting tips as far as places to look in Laurel.”

According to Cox, violent crimes are uncommon in Laurel. For example, he said there were no reported murders in Laurel until last month.

Due to the typical safety of the city, the LPD does not want residents to live in fear but, instead, to stay alert.

“Be aware of your surroundings always,” said Cox. “That’s if we have had one or several homicides. You always want to be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact the LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

