Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.

Driskell said a substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 6 grams, was found in her possession. Williams also had a firearm in the vehicle with her, and she is a convicted felon. She had a previous conviction for felony DUI.

Williams was booked into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at 11:36 a.m. She was charged with driving with no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny - more than $1,000.00 and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Deborah Williams, 66, of Laurel. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

On Wednesday, she received a bond of $30,000.

The substance has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis. It will take around 8 to 10 months to get the report back.

In 2014, Williams was also charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.