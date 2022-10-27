Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
Driskell said a substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 6 grams, was found in her possession. Williams also had a firearm in the vehicle with her, and she is a convicted felon. She had a previous conviction for felony DUI.
Williams was booked into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at 11:36 a.m. She was charged with driving with no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny - more than $1,000.00 and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
On Wednesday, she received a bond of $30,000.
The substance has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis. It will take around 8 to 10 months to get the report back.
In 2014, Williams was also charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Laurel.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.