Humana representative answers questions during Medicare open enrollment period

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicare open enrollment is from October 15 – December 7. To better understand the health insurance program for people aged 65 and older and the plans available, WDAM spoke with Stacey Carter, Humana’s Mississippi Market Director.

“The most important thing is that people know that there are choices out there,” Carter said. “We’re in the middle of annual enrollment period. Now is the time to look at the plans they’re on, see what else is out there so they can ensure that if they need to make a change or you know, move on to a new plan that they do that before December 7.”

What makes Medicare Advantage different from Original Medicare?

“Original Medicare is what covers part A, so that’s your hospital and part B is your medical insurance and so people have the option to purchase a Medicare Advantage plan, which is part C,” Carter said. “It’s really an all-in-one plan. So, people have access to the hospital benefit, which is part A. Part B, the medical benefit. A lot of the plans come with part C, which is the prescription drug benefit, and it also comes with other things, but a Medicare Advantage plan covers all the benefits that Original Medicare covers, plus more.”

What should I keep in mind when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan?

“When people are choosing any plan, there’s two things they need to look at,” Carter said. “One is cost. How much is it going to cost me every month? What are my co-payments or my co-insurance going to be? Is there a deductible in the plan? So, what are those cost that they might concur? As well as is there a maximum out-of-pocket? Which is really important because when people have a year, a catastrophic year or a challenging health year, they might want that, you know, protection bill sent for their financial security. Then two, you think about coverage. Is my doctor in the network? The hospital that I might want to use one day, is that system in the network? Are my prescription drugs covered? So, there are a lot of choices when people are thinking about choosing a Medicare Advantage plan that they’re going to really want to consider the cost and the coverage to the plan.”

Do I have to re-enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan annually?

“For someone who is on a plan today, we always encourage them to compare, you know, and look at their health need, cause every year, you know, things can change for all of us,” Carter said. “So, we do encourage them to look at their current plan, maybe compare it to other options, but if they chose and they’re very satisfied with their current plan, most Medicare Advantage plans automatically re-enroll for that January 1 effective date. So, a lot of times they don’t even need to do anything.”

Where can I go for more information?

We really encourage people on Medicare, to go to Medicare.gov, to get educated on the different plans that are available in their community.

