Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a Hub City business has opened its doors to celebrate our female fighters here in the Pine Belt.

Brewster’s Coffee is supplying breast cancer survivors with free coffee all week long. For non-coffee drinkers, there are other options, such as smoothies, hot chocolate and bottled drinks.

Brewster’s partnered with Comprehensive Radiology Services to raise awareness, educate the community and show their support.

“Being able to capture cancer at the early stages is so important and being able to treat and get out in front and increase survivability,” said Schaeffer Smith, the vice president of finance and operations at Comprehensive Radiology. “As the radiologist group, our radiologist physicians are the ones, in a lot of cases, helping with the diagnosis, interpreting those screenings, and we just want people to know that those opportunities are here.”

Brewster’s Coffee said to receive your free drink, just say the three magic words: “I’m a survivor.”

