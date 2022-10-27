Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors

“I’m a survivor.”
Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a Hub City business has opened its doors to celebrate our female fighters here in the Pine Belt.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a Hub City business has opened its doors to celebrate our female fighters here in the Pine Belt.

Brewster’s Coffee is supplying breast cancer survivors with free coffee all week long. For non-coffee drinkers, there are other options, such as smoothies, hot chocolate and bottled drinks.

Brewster’s partnered with Comprehensive Radiology Services to raise awareness, educate the community and show their support.

“Being able to capture cancer at the early stages is so important and being able to treat and get out in front and increase survivability,” said Schaeffer Smith, the vice president of finance and operations at Comprehensive Radiology. “As the radiologist group, our radiologist physicians are the ones, in a lot of cases, helping with the diagnosis, interpreting those screenings, and we just want people to know that those opportunities are here.”

Brewster’s Coffee said to receive your free drink, just say the three magic words: “I’m a survivor.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

Latest News

Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors
Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors
FCSO warns parents about Halloween candy
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what...
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns