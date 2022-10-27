Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference at the new police headquarters on Wednesday to discuss crime statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2002.

HPD saw a nearly 85% decrease in homicides and nearly a 40% decrease in aggravated assaults compared to this same time last year. Overall, HPD has seen a 41 percent drop in violent crime.

At the press conference, city leaders let people know what they can do to help keep our city safe.

“Policing isn’t just a buzzword,” said Chief Peggy Sealy. “These numbers show that it works and that our officers working with the community truly does make the Hub City safer.”

Sealy said she believes building relationships with people in the community has helped officers to de-escalate situations and get more involved.

Officer Shannon Harries said that officers being connected with the community allows them to better serve the needs of citizens, especially around this time of year.

“For many, the holiday season is centered upon togetherness and creating joyful memories,” said Harris. “Yet, for some Hattiesburg families, they are still looking for closure.”

Eight months ago, 6-year-old Ja’Kyrie Silas was shot and killed while playing video games in his home. And in May 2021, 37-year-old Lashaun Collins’ death was ruled a homicide after her body was found behind Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg. Sealy said these types of crimes traumatize families and the entire community, and they want answers.

“It is our goal to help all the officers in CIT training, said Sealy. “And our officers do go through, after debriefing, scenarios where they need assistance after a traumatic incident.”

If you have any information about unsolved crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

