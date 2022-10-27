Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time to get spooky!

Halloween is right around the corner, and residents are getting ready to dish out tricks and treats to kids across the Pine Belt.

Below is a list of suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by city and county officials for the public’s safety. However, some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities.

The weather may also affect trick-or-treating times.

Monday, Oct. 31

Covington County: Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Collins: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Forrest County: Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Petal: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Jasper County: Bay Springs: TBA Heidelberg: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jefferson Davis County: Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Bassfield: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jones County: Ellisville: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Laurel: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lamar County: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lumberton: Purvis: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Marion County: Columbia: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Perry County: Beaumont: TBA New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Smith County: Taylorsville: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Raleigh: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wayne County: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



If you have any questions, then contact your local city/town or county officials for further information.

For tips on how to keep children safe while trick-or-treating, CLICK HERE.

In addition to the city/town and county suggested times, many Pine Belt organizations and churches are hosting trick-or-treating events this Halloween. These events included:

October 27

Bay Springs Trick-Or-Treat on Brick Street: Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

October 28

Booseum - A Night in Wakanda at The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg: Oct. 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at KW Elite Keller Williams Realty in Hattiesburg: Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 29

“Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat” at Little Black Creek Campground and Park: Oct. 29, 3 p.m.

Front Street Fall Festival on Front Street in downtown Hattiesburg: Oct. 29, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Downtown Ellisville’s Trick-or-Treat: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sweets in the Park/Trick-or-Trunk in the Park at Pauline Bishop Garner Memorial Park in Raleigh: Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Antioch’s Annual Harvest Festival at UPC of Antioch Youth Center in Laurel: Oct. 29, 4 p.m.

Hattiesburg 10th Annual Halloween Parade on Hardy Street (between Hwy 49 to S 11th Ave.): Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

October 30

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival at Asbury United Methodist Church in Petal: Oct. 30, 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Oak Grove UMC: Oct. 30, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

October 31

Scarecrow Fall Festival at Mount Olive: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

“Treats in the Streets” at Jones College on the Plaza: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m

Boo in the Park at Taylorsville Park: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

A.D. Cancer Foundation’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Rawls Springs Community Center in Hattiesburg: Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

2022 Fall Festival at West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Magnolia State Bank Trunk-or-Treat in Heidelberg: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

“Boo on the Avenues” on Historic 6th Avenue in Laurel: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in McCoy Park, New Augusta: Oct. 31, 2022

WDAM will add additional events as we are made aware of them. Please note that times may change, and questions should be directed to the hosting organization.

