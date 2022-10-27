Win Stuff
Golden Eagles clash with Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday night tilt

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette collide Thursday night at “The Rock.”

The Sun Belt battle is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

It’s a great opportunity for national exposure for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) who have won four of their last five games.

The defense has been the catalyst through the season, ranked No. 36 nationally allowing just 349.9 yards per game.

Former Ragin’ Cajuns assistant coach Austin Armstrong has USM playing opportunistic in his second season as defensive coordinator – the Eagles are tied for fifth in the country with 25 sacks.

Louisiana ranks No. 23 nationally in team defense, yielding just 342.4 yards per game. The Cajuns (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) come to Hattiesburg winners of their last two games.

“They really exploded last week and had their best offensive performance,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “They have some really great coaches over there, [Michael Desormeaux] is a great friend of mine, we’ve worked together. Got a lot of respect for ‘em.”

“I think you have to start with their defense,” said Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux. “They pressure really from the jump, from the first snap of the game and they’ll do it the entire game. They disguise things on the back end and they’ve got players that are disruptive. It’s always scary when you have a team that finds a way to win in the end every game. And you can see them evolve as time goes and now they’re winning those games, they’re playing really well together. They’re well-coached and they play hard so it’s a team that you gotta be ready to go.”

This is Louisiana’s first trip to Southern Miss in 14 years. The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 40-11-1, winners of the last nine meetings including the 2016 New Orleans Bowl.

