Game of the Week: Bay Springs, Taylorsville battle for top spot in Region 4-1A

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a new season but the same story in Region 4-1A as Bay Springs and Taylorsville battle for the No. 1 spot on Friday night.

“Year in and year out we circle this game on our calendar,” said Taylorsville head coach Seth McDonald. “You know they’re kind of the bell cow of 1A football in the south so we know we got to beat them to get what we want to get.”

“Taylorsville is Taylorsville,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “Those kids are born knowing how to win. That’s what they do.”

If the Tartars win Friday’s contest they claim the Region 4-1A title. The Bulldogs need a Friday and against Lumberton next week to secure back-to-back region titles.

“This is the opportunity that you get,” McDonald said. “There is no ‘We’ll get them next time.’ It’s right now or never. What’s at stake in this matchup is home field advantage through the playoffs. Right now it’s looking like one and two for us. You know the winner of this game goes one, the loser goes two.”

Bay Springs looks to contain an explosive Taylorsville offense that’s equipped with weapons on the outside and playmakers in the backfield.

“Quarterback has matured so much since last year, doing a great job,” Brady said. “They still throw the ball around extremely well, have a great running back Cobey Craft.”

“They aggressive,” said Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft. “Their D-end come off the edge quick so we’re going to have to get the ball out quick but I don’t think they can stop our receivers so I think we’ll be good.”

“We beat them last, why don’t we go out there and do the same thing,” said Bay Springs senior defensive tackle Demarion Campbell. “It’s not going to be like that. Got to go out there and play hard nose football, hit ‘em every play.”

The Tartars defense will also have their hands full. The Bulldogs look unstoppable on offense, averaging 44 points per game – anchored by running backs Ty Jones and A.J. Ross.

“You know it’s just one of those things where you have to get stops and get off the field when you have the opportunity to or they’re going to make you pay,” McDonald said. “They can score from anywhere on the field so you always got to respect that and you’re always holding your breath on every defensive snap.”

This game was decided by two points last season and the 2022 meeting is shaping up to be just as competitive.

“What it’s going to take for us is to go play hard-nosed football,” Campbell said. “Bay Springs always been competitive so I already know it’s going to be tough,” Craft said.

“You’re going to have to beat them,” Brady said. “They not going to quit. They not going to give it to you.”

“People are going to get what they pay for,” McDonald said.

