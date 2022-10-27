Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Friday will be nice and warm, but Saturday will be pretty rainy.

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures will cool down into the upper 50s under clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny, but clouds will move in as the afternoon goes on. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for those Friday Night Football games with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

It looks like we will finally get some decent rainfall on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will be possible all day long with forecast totals between ½ - 1½ inches. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween is looking dry as of now. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation

Latest News

10/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/26 Ryan's "Post Front" Wednesday Morning Forecast
10/26 Ryan’s “Post Front” Wednesday Morning Forecast
10/26 Ryan's "Post Front" Wednesday Morning Forecast
10/26 Ryan's "Post Front" Wednesday Morning Forecast