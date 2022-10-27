Friday will be nice and warm, but Saturday will be pretty rainy.

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures will cool down into the upper 50s under clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny, but clouds will move in as the afternoon goes on. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for those Friday Night Football games with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

It looks like we will finally get some decent rainfall on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will be possible all day long with forecast totals between ½ - 1½ inches. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween is looking dry as of now. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

