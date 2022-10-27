Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As people begin Christmas shopping, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office asks the community for donations to support its 3rd Annual Shop with the Sheriff.

This event allows the sheriff’s office to provide the joy of Christmas presents to underprivileged families in Forrest County.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said Shop with the Sheriff relies on donations from businesses and citizens.

“The main thing is giving children who may otherwise not have such a happy Christmas, put smiles on their faces and let them enjoy that season as well,” said Sims. “We get a great deal of satisfaction out of watching the faces of the kids. So anything that the community wants to give to help a child have a great Christmas is certainly appreciated.”

The FCSO established the Benevolence Fund with the Pinebelt Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, to support projects like Shop With the Sheriff. Gifts are tax-deductible and can be in the form of cash or a check.

For cash donations, you can contact the FCSO for more information. Checks should be made payable to the Pinebelt Foundation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund in the memo line.

Online donations though PayPal can be made on the Pinebelt Foundation website.

