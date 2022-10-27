Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening.

WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road.

The sheriff tells us Barbour was trying to avoid hitting a dog when he lost control of his BMW SUV and flipped the vehicle.

Barbour did have a laceration, the sheriff said, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He was airlifted to UMMC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

Latest News

FCSO Shop with the Sheriff
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
"There is life after your ugly." This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School Teacher,...
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning.
Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown
The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference at the new police headquarters on...
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q