Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses

The 9.1% inflation rate highest since 1981
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This summer the U.S. Bureau of labor and Statistics reported the largest increase in inflation of the last 40 years, which has led to a shift in American spending habits.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said inflation can get in consumer’s heads.

“One of the big problems with inflation that we had 40 years ago was it got in people’s psyche and their mindset.” Joyce said. “It became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and if that turns out to be the case, then it’s going to take a lot longer for inflation to come down.”

Joyce suggested one way to limit your spending is by using cash instead of credit cards.He said the strategy is helpful in several ways:

  • It forces you to make smart money choices when you can see the cash changing hands.
  • It keeps you from overspending.
  • Most consumers carry limited amounts of cash, making it easier to stick to a budget.
  • It stops you from racking up debt with high interest if you are not able to pay off your credit card in full each month.

However, Joyce said if you are able to pay off your credit card each month, you can use them and build up points for rewards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a...
Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begun