2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting

Hattiesburg police are seeking Tyreque Jones of Rawls Springs on two arrest warrants charging...
Hattiesburg police are seeking Tyreque Jones of Rawls Springs on two arrest warrants charging him with aggravated assault(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault.

Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,

Two men were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

