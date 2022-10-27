2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault.
Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,
Two men were injured in the shooting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.