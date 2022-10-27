2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault.

Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,

Two men were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

