10/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Cooler” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another practically perfect day lies ahead for the Pine Belt area! We bottomed out this morning at 45 degrees in the Hattiesburg area, but we’ll start going the other direction as the sun rises and keep warming for the rest of the week. We’ll be up to 75 today under sunny skies, and warm further to 80 by Friday. That’s where the trend stops though as a front moves in, which will sadly start off our weekend on the wet side. As sad as it is to have nearly a full day of rain to start off our Halloween weekend, we most definitely need it, so I’m trying not to take it too hard. It does mean you should have an indoor backup plan for any outdoor festivities this Saturday, but it’s looking primarily like showers with only a few thunderstorms, so thankfully not too concerning. We’ll see the rain linger into Sunday morning, and the cloud cover a day or so longer than that before drier air brings back the sun. Once it returns we’ll warm into the upper 70s and stay there with plenty of sun for the rest of the week.

