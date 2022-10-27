Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

1 dead, 2 rescued from helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico south of Morgan City

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead and two are in critical condition following a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Morgan City.

The crash happened 46 miles south of Morgan City in the Gulf of Mexico on Wed., Oct. 26.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. from Westwind Helicopter that a helicopter with three people aboard had crashed, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter was a Bell 407.

Coast Guard New Orleans sent out an urgent marine broadcast while also sending out crews to begin the search and rescue.

An oil rig crew boat, Captain Ron, arrived on scene and reported two crewmembers in a life raft.

A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted the two crewmembers, who were then transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Both are reported to be in critical condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The body of a deceased third crewmember was located in the submerged helicopter, Coast Guard officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

Latest News

Dr. Joe Paul was officially introduced Thursday as the new president of Southern Miss.
Paul officially introduced as new USM president Thursday
mass
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training
oak grove fccla
FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School
Zoo welcomes historic hyena cub birth
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates rare hyena cub birth
Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth.
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates rare hyena cub birth