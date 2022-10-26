‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better.

One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The money also will support Camp Kandu for diabetic children.

The walk’s Honorary Chair, ‘The Waide Family,’ will be on hand with the other pillars of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. Sunday at at Optimist Park, with the actual exertion beginning at 2 p.m.

To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at (601) 957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.