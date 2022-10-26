Win Stuff
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands

Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands (Photo by William Kelly)
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands (Photo by William Kelly)(Charles A. Smith | JSU Communications)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s decorated band, the “Sonic Boom of the South,” is set to perform in the Boom Box Battle of the Bands Friday night.

Sonic Boom will compete against the Southern University “Human Juke Box” at Smith Wills Stadium at 7 p.m., Hank Aaron Sports Academy said in a statement.

This event marks the first time the two bands have faced off against each other at the stadium and will get Tigers’ and Jaguars’ fans fired up for ESPN’s College Gameday atmosphere the following day, an event that the Sonic Boom will certainly make an appearance in as well.

The Sonic Boom of the South is used to the big stage, having previously performed at many halftime appearances for NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and New Orleans Saints.

The band has also performed on a television special for Motown’s 30th anniversary and the 34 NAACP Image Awards.

Tickets for the Boom Box Battle of the Bands can be purchased at www.etix.com.

