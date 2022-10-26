MDOT provides tips to increase pedestrian safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is providing reminders to drivers about the importance of slowing down and watching out for pedestrians.

MDOT wants to give tips to drivers on pedestrian safety as a response to an increase in the number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. NHTSA rounds that number out to about 18 pedestrians being hit in a day and 125 pedestrians a week.

On average, NHTSA reported that at least one pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes in a traffic crash, which is a 3.9% increase from 2019, and Mississippi had the third highest pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 population.

On average, NHTSA reported that at least one pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes in a traffic crash, which is a 3.9% increase from 2019, and Mississippi had the third highest pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 population. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

“Pedestrian-related crashes are on the rise not only in Mississippi but across the country. It’s crucial for drivers to stay vigilant when behind the wheel because pedestrians are vulnerable,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “And with Halloween and daylight savings quickly approaching, we want to remind drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians.”

NHTSA reported that in 2022, 77% of fatal pedestrian-involved crashes happened after sunset.

The Active Transportation Alliance did studies that saw that slowing down can decrease the risk and severity of a pedestrian-involved crash, regardless of the time of day. A person hit by a vehicle going at 20 mph has a 90% survival rate but has only a 10% survival rate if the driver is traveling at 40 mph.

Below are some tips for drivers:

Watch for pedestrians everywhere. Pedestrians may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see especially when visibility is lower, including dusk, dawn, night and poor weather.

Always stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk or where pedestrian crosswalk signs are posted.

Be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Follow the speed limit and slow down around pedestrians.

Stay focused and slow down where children may be present, like school zones and neighborhoods.

MDOT also has provided tips for pedestrians to be safer while walking:

Never attempt to cross an interstate.

Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.

If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder, facing traffic.

Stay alert; don’t be distracted by electronic devices, including smartphones, audio players or other devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Be cautious night and day when sharing the road with vehicles. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.

Be predictable. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible. This is where drivers expect pedestrians.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area, wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely and continue to watch for traffic as you cross.

Be visible. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is providing reminders to drivers about the importance of slowing down and watching out for pedestrians.

Visit GoMDOT.com or follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information on pedestrian safety.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.