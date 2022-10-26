Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin spent part of his day Wednesday getting familiar with the new...
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin spent part of his day Wednesday getting familiar with the new fingerprinting system donated by PROTec Security of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system

JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel.

The integrated biometrics device system allows for remote digital scanning and printing of fingerprints when paired with a laptop computer and printer.

“We greatly appreciate this donation from PROtec, which will allow us to scan and print children’s fingerprints and give the prints to parents,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The fingerprint scan results are then deleted from the laptop to ensure confidentiality.”

The digital fingerprinting system will be in service for use at various community and civic events and requires parental consent.

JCSD staff will begin providing the free service for parents in the coming days as staff members are trained in the system.

“We encourage parents to keep their child’s fingerprints and vital identification information, so that should they ever be needed, they will be readily available,”Berlin said. “It is our hope that they are never needed to identify a missing child, or God forbid, a deceased individual.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found...
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty

Latest News

Hattiesburg Fire Department shield.
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
PJ Woodland, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove
PJ Woodland, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove
Jones College Bobcats
8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title