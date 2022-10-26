Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system

JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel.

The integrated biometrics device system allows for remote digital scanning and printing of fingerprints when paired with a laptop computer and printer.

“We greatly appreciate this donation from PROtec, which will allow us to scan and print children’s fingerprints and give the prints to parents,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The fingerprint scan results are then deleted from the laptop to ensure confidentiality.”

The digital fingerprinting system will be in service for use at various community and civic events and requires parental consent.

JCSD staff will begin providing the free service for parents in the coming days as staff members are trained in the system.

“We encourage parents to keep their child’s fingerprints and vital identification information, so that should they ever be needed, they will be readily available,”Berlin said. “It is our hope that they are never needed to identify a missing child, or God forbid, a deceased individual.”

