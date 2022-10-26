Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery, and the scene is under active investigation.

Members of the anthropology department at the University of Southern Mississippi are assisting the FCSO with the investigation. They are currently working to evaluate the remains to determine information like the subject’s sex, race, age, and height.

The FCSO said they are utilizing every resource available to identify the remains efficiently and promptly. However, they said they would not release further details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

