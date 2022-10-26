Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!

The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022.

The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth.

According to the zoo, hyenas usually have litters of two to four cubs, but approximately 60% of them do not survive. The mothers are also in danger as the birth canal is only an inch in diameter, often making the birthing process fatal, as evidenced by the high death rate for first-time mothers.

“We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We feel good that Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub.”

“Pili is nursing her baby who is suckling well, but we have hurdles yet to cross so we are cautiously optimistic at this point,” added Moore.

Zoo Fact: Spotted hyena cubs are born with their eyes open, contrary to the other two species...
Zoo Fact: Spotted hyena cubs are born with their eyes open, contrary to the other two species (the striped hyenas and brown hyenas).(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

The day after her birth, the animal care team was able to weigh the cub, and at that time weighed 1.45 kg. By this Wednesday, the cub weighs 2.05 kg, showing that it is gaining weight at an appropriate rate.

The baby reached another milestone Tuesday when it met dad, Niru, through the meshing of the hyena’s indoor enclosure.

“Dad was great, and acknowledged his cub in a mild-mannered fashion,” said Moore.

Due to the delicate nature of hyena births and the importance of monitoring the care of both the cub and the mother, however, the zoo’s animal care team has made the decision to close the walkway in front of the hyena habitat, which will prohibit guest viewing the pair at this time.

“We ask our guests to be patient while our animal care team closely monitors the cub and mother in these important early stages as they acclimate to their habitat and spend time together,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Hattiesburg Zoo.

A blood sample will be taken in 2-4 weeks to determine the sex of the cub.
A blood sample will be taken in 2-4 weeks to determine the sex of the cub. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

In 2021, Niru came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in May, and Pili arrived in October with the goal of breeding the pair.

“This is an incredibly important birth for the Spotted Hyena’s Species Survival Program,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “This program ensures genetic diversity is maintained in populations and can only be maintained if proper breeding and rearing takes place.”

“Due to the hierarchal nature of hyenas and the fact that they are social creatures, hand-rearing a cub is not an option,” added Cumpton.

A blood sample will be taken in 2-4 weeks to determine the sex of the cub. Officials said they are looking at naming options now, but they will wait until after they have determined the cub’s sex before picking a name.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found...
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty

Latest News

MDOT wants to give tips to drivers on pedestrian safety as a response to an increase in the...
MDOT provides tips to increase pedestrian safety
.
MDOT provides tips to increase pedestrian safety
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin spent part of his day Wednesday getting familiar with the new...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
Hattiesburg Fire Department shield.
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits