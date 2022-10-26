Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.

“Veterans Day is such a special time at the African American Military History Museum,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums. “We honor our veterans every day at our museum, but Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to further highlight the service and selflessness of our men and women who have served or are currently serving in our Armed Forces.”

For more information on the Veterans Open House at the African American Military History Museum, call 601-450-1942.

