Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony.
The firefighters include:
- Brandon Broome
- Adam Files
- Hunter Graves
- Jonathan Green
- Trevor Reiter
Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities.
Applications are currently open for Recruit Class 23-01, which is slated for the first quarter of 2023. To learn more, interested applicants can click HERE.
