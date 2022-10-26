Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits

Hattiesburg Fire Department shield.
Hattiesburg Fire Department shield.(Hattiesburg Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony.

The firefighters include:

  • Brandon Broome
  • Adam Files
  • Hunter Graves
  • Jonathan Green
  • Trevor Reiter

Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities.

Applications are currently open for Recruit Class 23-01, which is slated for the first quarter of 2023. To learn more, interested applicants can click HERE.

