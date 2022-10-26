Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony.

The firefighters include:

Brandon Broome

Adam Files

Hunter Graves

Jonathan Green

Trevor Reiter

Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities.

Applications are currently open for Recruit Class 23-01, which is slated for the first quarter of 2023. To learn more, interested applicants can click HERE.

