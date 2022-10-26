Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?

As the spooky night approaches, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office warns parents to double-check their kids’ candy.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said THC gummies or edibles have become common in the area, looking almost identical to normal candy.

“This year, we have another concern, and that is of unwanted and illegal candies that may be distributed,” said Sims. “We have found some gummies that are in this area that are packaged to look almost identical to normal gummies that kids love to eat.”

Parents like Lindsey Maxwell said they’ll be more cautious when checking candy this year.

“I mean, I check it every year, and I think that’s a product to my mom in the 90′s doing the same thing - like always looking if there was a razor blade or whatever - so yeah, I will check,” said Maxwell. “I’m going through their candy like I normally would to make sure it isn’t opened or smooshed or anything weird that doesn’t look like it came from the store.”

Sheriff Sims said to look for two red flags when checking candy, the wording on the package and any potential warning labels.

“It’ll have stoner gummies, things of that nature, and there also should also be something on the wrapper itself on the contents and ingredients that will specify whether or not THC is in there,” said Sims.

According to Sims, a person caught can be charged with a felony for distributing an illegal substance, depending on the amount.

“It’s coming from areas that it’s legal in,” said Sims. “However, the transport of that over state lines and into areas that it’s not legal can get them into trouble.”

If you come across any of these substances, you are asked to call the FCSO at 601-544-7800.

