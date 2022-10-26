Forrest County offering free smoke detectors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said he wasn’t quite sure how many residences county-wide were without a smoke detector.

“Put it this way, it’s more than the number of (detectors) we have around here,” Brown said. “We’d sure like to get as many of these out of here and into someone’s home.”

Which is why word went out on the county’s Facebook recently reminding residences of the fire service’s program to noty only supply a smoke detector for a home but also to come and install the potentially life-saving device.

“We see it daily when we go for calls for service,” Brown said.

Brown said personnel at the Forrest County Fire Coordinator’s office are available to deliver and install the smoke detectors, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment.

We’ll deliver them ‘til we run out,” Brown said of the 200 to 300 detectors or more the county has available.

To set up an appointment or for those with questions: (601) 544-5911.

