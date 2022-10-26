Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker

Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man threatening a worker.(asikkk via canva)
By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man pretending to be a cop recently startled several workers at an ice cream shop.

WLBT reports that a 16-year-old worker at a Baskin-Robbins in Flowood received a threatening phone call from a man impersonating a police officer.

According to one of the employees, the man identified himself as an officer when he called the store. He reportedly told one of the workers to come outside so he could speak to her about a warrant.

The worker said she could see a man standing in the parking lot while on the phone with him.

After going outside, the teen said the man asked for her age and license plate number, among other things, over the phone.

Several minutes into the call, the man reportedly told the girl that he would harm her and her co-workers if she told anyone what he had asked.

The girl said she ran back inside the store and locked the door behind her.

Once back inside, she reportedly told her two co-workers to hide in the freezer while she called the police.

The Flowood Police Department said officers responded to the scene, but the man had already left.

According to the department, a law enforcement agency doesn’t call a business about a warrant.

“As a public service announcement, the Flowood Police Department encourages all merchants to educate their employees not to be taken by these scams,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD

Latest News

For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school,...
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct....
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name